Visalia - Addolorata (Dolores) Luisi DeLong entered into eternal life on June 14, 2019.



She was born July 26, 1942 in Putignano, Italy to Anna Giannandrea Luisi and Giovanni Luisi. In 1956, her family immigrated to the United States on the ship Cristoforo Colombo, arriving in New York and making the journey across the U.S. by train. They settled in the Visalia area among the many family and friends who had arrived over the years.



She graduated from Redwood High School and College of the Sequoias. She married David Lindsay DeLong on October 4, 1964. They had two children and after briefly residing in other parts of California returned to Visalia.



Dolores worked in banking for many years, first at Guarantee Savings, later Glendale Federal and then Mineral King Bank at which point she retired. She was a member of the Sons of Italy Lodge, Putignano Sister City Committee, St. Mary's Church and the Altar and Rosary Society.



Dolores performed many, many good deeds in secret, most of which are known only to God. It was important to her that people have enough to eat and she would often pay for the groceries of people in line if they didn't have enough money. She enjoyed cooking for others and she was an excellent cook. She also provided care for elderly family and friends over the years.



She was preceded in death by her parents Giovanni and Anna Luisi, baby siblings Stefano and Maria Teresa and nephew Nicholas Luisi.



She is survived by her husband David, daughter Debbie, son John (Sue), brother Steve (Sharon) Luisi, niece Lisa (Mike) Cavanagh and great-niece Jenna Cavanagh.



Visitation will be held at Miller Memorial Chapel at 1120 W. Goshen Ave. in Visalia on Tuesday June 18, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. A Rosary is scheduled for Wednesday June 19, 2019 at 9 a.m. followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 608 N. Church St. in Visalia. Committal services to immediately follow at Visalia Public Cemetery.



Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on June 18, 2019