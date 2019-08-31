|
|
Adela Flores
Visalia - Adela Bueno Flores was born on February 9, 1940 in Cutler, California and passed away on August 24, 2019 in Visalia, California. Adela is survived by her husband of 54 years, Joe Flores and her daughters Becky Fierro and Nani Dodson; her two sons-in-law, Carlos Fierro and LeRohn Dodson, her beloved granddaughters, Brooklyn Fierro, Jordyn Fierro, and Ava Dodson, as well as her precious grandson, Elliott Dodson. Adela is also survived by her brothers, Ed & Ruth Bueno, Julian Bueno, and Dan & Rose Bueno; her sister Rachel & Joe Mesa, sister-in-law Tessie Bueno, and her cherished nieces and nephews that she considered as her own. She is preceded in death by her parents, Carmen and John Bueno Sr., brothers John Bueno Jr. and Adolf Bueno, sister-in-law Josie Bueno, and nephew Robert Bueno.
A Catholic Mass and Burial will be held on Wednesday September 4, 2019 at 10:00am at St. Mary's Catholic Church and the Visalia Public Cemetery. There will be a Viewing on Tuesday September 3, 2019 at Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel from 4:00pm to 7:00pm with a Rosary said in her honor starting at 6:00pm. Condolences can be made to www.salseranddillard.com
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Aug. 31, 2019