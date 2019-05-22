|
Adele Cecilia Cortez
Visalia - Adele Cortez (85) died after midnight of natural causes on May 4th, 2019. She was born in Tulare (Waukena) to Joaquin V. Martin and Florence Machado Martin on October 6, 1933. She married Gilbert Cortez of Corcoran on May 7th 1955. He died unexpectedly on January 26th, 1961 in a farming accident.
She was predeceased by her parents, husband, and siblings, Gil Martin, Ondina 'Mary' Sa, Velma Maria Groves, Oswald Martin, Anthony Omar Martin and niece, Beverly A. Martin.
She is survived by her daughter, Desiree Cortez, son, Brian John Cortez (Sara), brother, Mario Martin (Sharon) and nieces and nephews, Rachel Smith (Jimmy), Florence Peoples (Bruce), Oswald Martin (Belinda), Cecilia Sa, Jacqueline Sa, Gregory Sa, Deborah Sa (Tony Pereira, fiance), Todd Martin (Joy), Chad Martin, Andrew Groves, Peter Groves Martin (Sarah), Shawn Martin and a full crew of grand and great nieces and nephews.
Adele was an accomplished accountant and worked until February 14th 2019 for Atkins Enterprises. While she rarely missed a day of work, she raised her young children with the help of her family and friends. She was grateful to all.
She organized picnics in Three Rivers and Hume Lake for the family. One time, she hauled ten of the pack of cousins in her '66 Mustang up Hwy 180 for her delicious fried chicken and her magnificent macaroni salad, swimming and fun.
Adele is most remembered for her elegant style; brilliant hair colors clipped in a dashing style, bangles from wrist to elbow, rings on her finger and clothes that signaled her contemporary attitudes about life. Adele was always the cool one.
Send remembrances to local animal rescue organizations. A private gathering for family and friends will be held on Sunday, May 26th. Please, contact Desi at 559-972-8906 for information.
