Miller's Tulare Funeral Home
151 North H Street
Tulare, CA 93274
(559) 686-3316
Thursday, May 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Miller’s Tulare Funeral Home
151 North H Street
Tulare, CA 93274
Tulare - Adeline Y. Gonzalez was born in California to Frances P. Rangel on July 3, 1943.

She went home to be with the Lord on May 20, 2019. She is survived by her sons Joe Sanchez and Wife Martha Ramos, Angel and Wife Aide Sanchez and late son Anthony Sanchez all of Tulare, Ca. Daughters; Patricia and husband Richard Quintana, Rebecca Sanchez and husband Joe Caballero, Corina and husband Eli Wasserman all of Sacramento, Ca. Also survived by three brothers; Marcelino Ybarra of Lindsey, Frank and Richard Ybarra of Tulare, Ca. Sister; Louise Vera of Porterville, Ca. Late Sisters; Rita Flores and Alice Gonzales.

15 grandchildren; Cierra, Aleesia, Corina and Alani Quintana, Francine and Joe Caballero, Anthony, Angel, Aidan, Alexandria, Aaron, Miranda, Ariana Sanchez and late Nicholas Sanchez. Elias and Noah Wasserman.

Our Mother was a very loving, caring, outgoing, funny, energetic full of love wonderful person. She loved helping others and loved to pray for everyone.

She had Love for God, her children, grandchildren, friends and everyone she engaged with. Pure solid "LOVE" what always kept her going strong till the very end was her Faith in God. She will be truly missed but NEVER forgotten. An Angel always with us.

Chapel Service will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019, 12 (Noon) at Miller's Tulare Funeral Home, 151 North H Street, Tulare, with burial at Tulare District Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Miller's Tulare Funeral Home.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on May 29, 2019
