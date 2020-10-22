Adin A. Hester
Cloverdale - Adin A. Hester passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020, in Cloverdale, California, after a two-year battle with cancer. Adin was born on Government Island, Oregon, May 27, 1939 to Adin L. and Rose Hester. Adin graduated from Canby High School in 1957 and served as National President of FFA from 1958-59, traveling all over the US. After graduating from Oregon State University in 1963, Adin and Judi (Wolfer) moved their family to Modesto, California, where he worked for Hunt-Wesson Foods. They relocated to Stockton, CA and he became VP & GM of CalAgra Industries, from 1969-1977. Adin was President & CEO of California Citrus Mutual from 1977-1980, based in Visalia, CA. In 1978-79, Adin assisted with the organization of the Olive Growers Council of California, where he became President & CEO from 1980 until his retirement in 2018.
Adin was a 1975 graduate of Class 3, California Ag Leadership Program; a lifelong member of the Masonic Order; 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Mason; member of Fresno Shrine Organization; Instrument Rated Pilot and member of QB's.
Adin is survived by his wife of 17 years, Dora Hester, his three daughters Kimberly (Kevin) McLain, Carolee (Charles) Schlechter, Stephanie (Todd) Cahill, his six grandchildren; Sean, Erik, Courtney, Colby, Austin and Connor, his stepchildren Kevin (Alena) Becnel, Jennifer (David) Hamelburg, six grandchildren; Alena Ruth, Kassian, Leila, Darian, Ava and Sara, his two brothers, Dale and Roy Hester, and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Donations can be made to Visalia Rotary Club, Shriner's Children's Hospital
or California Agricultural Leadership Foundation. A memorial service will be held in the spring of 2021.