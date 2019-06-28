Albert Dena



Visalia - Albert Rodriguez Dena, age 89, fondly remembered as "Al" by his friends and family, entered into rest Tuesday June 25th, 2019 in Visalia Ca.Al was born on December 22, 1929 in Tagus Ranch, Ca, to Don Juan and Zenaida Dena. He was raised and attended grammar school in Tagus, with his future wife and lifetime love, Ramona Miranda. Al married Ramona in November of 1945. He went on to serve in the United States Army with a tour of service in the Korean War. After the war, Al began working for the Southern Pacific Railroad Company as a Truck Driver and had a successful career until his retirement. Al and Ramona bought their forever home on G St. in Tulare to build a life for themselves and later their two children. They adopted Edward in 1963 and Deanna in 1966. Albert was a car enthusiast and lover of all things automotive. His career at Pacific Motor Transport Company was a fulfillment of his love of driving which he passed on to his son Edward. Al was also a connoisseur of Pancakes! He and Edward enjoyed having breakfast together every week from 1995 until the day of his passing. They would often try new restaurants together but always landed on their favorites being those with the best pancakes! In his later years, Albert moved to Quail Park in Visalia, Ca. There he enjoyed weekly outings, musical performances and dances as well as singing in the choir! Albert Dena is survived by his son Edward, daughter Deanna, daughter in law Ida and grandchildren Kathleen and Ashley and their spouses. He is remembered by the Dena and Miranda families. The viewing for Albert Dena will be held at Peers Lorentzen Funeral Home, 132 W Kern Ave, Tulare, Ca, 93274 on Sunday June 30th between the hours of 4 and 7pm. A mass will be held to honor Albert on Monday July 1st at 10:30 am at St Aloysius Church, 125 E Pleasant Ave, Tulare, Ca, 93274, with graveside services Tulare District Cemetery. Condolences may be offered by logging onto www.plfuneral.com Services are in the care of Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service. Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on June 28, 2019