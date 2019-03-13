|
|
Albert James "AJ" Burkdoll
Riverside - AJ to all he knew, was born on March 15, 1991, and died on November 21, 2018, at the age of 27. Formerly of Visalia, he loved to work out in the gym and spend time with his family and beloved dog, Halo.
AJ is survived by his fiance, Silviya Parunakyan, his daughter, Aurora Grace Burkdoll, his parents, brother and step-sister, and other family members.
A memorial service will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, March 15, 2019, at the family home, 35544 Road 124, Visalia, CA.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Mar. 13, 2019