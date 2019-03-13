Services
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
The Family Home
35544 Road 124
Visalia, CA
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Albert Burkdoll
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albert James "Aj" Burkdoll


1991 - 2018 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Albert James "Aj" Burkdoll Obituary
Albert James "AJ" Burkdoll

Riverside - AJ to all he knew, was born on March 15, 1991, and died on November 21, 2018, at the age of 27. Formerly of Visalia, he loved to work out in the gym and spend time with his family and beloved dog, Halo.

AJ is survived by his fiance, Silviya Parunakyan, his daughter, Aurora Grace Burkdoll, his parents, brother and step-sister, and other family members.

A memorial service will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, March 15, 2019, at the family home, 35544 Road 124, Visalia, CA.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.