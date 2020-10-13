Albertha VanHofwegen

Albertha Van Hofwegen



Visalia - Albertha Van Hofwegen, 91 of Visalia, CA passed away peacefully on October 7, 2020. Albertha ws born July 2, 1929 on a farm in Rock Valley, IA to Egbert and Peteronela Zomermaand. She was the second to the youngest of 15 children. She met Cornelius Van Hofwegen at a roller rink in Sioux Center, IA and were married March 21, 1949. They were married for 71 years. They experienced a full life raising their children and farming. In 1978 they retired from farming and moved to Edgerton, MN. She worked at Edgebrook Retirement Home for many years. In 1988 they moved to Hanford, CA to work as custodian at the Hanford Christian Reformed Church. They moved to Sierra Village in Visalia and then to Casa Grande Retirment home. She loved painting pictures, cross stitch, and leading Bible Studies at church. She is proceeded in death by her husband Cornelius, son Dwaine, 8 sisters Minnie, Lucy, Jennie, Henrietta, Anne, Nellie, Alice, and Rolena, 5 brothers Bert, Richard, Henry, Gerrit, and John.



Survivors include daughter Nelvina, sons Charles, Merlin, John, and James, 13 grandchildren, and 17 great grandchildren, and 1 sister Hattie. She loved and served God in prayer and devotions. She loved her family and they were priceless to her. She will be greatly missed but her memory will go on forever in our hearts. The family would like to thank Casa Grande for such loving care she received while she was there.









