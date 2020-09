Or Copy this URL to Share

Alejandro Alvarado



Cutler - Alejandro G. Alvarado, 85, of Cutler, CA passed away September 12, 2020. He was born February 23, 1935 in Los Ramones, Nuevo Leon, Mexico to Felix Alvarado and Cecilia Gonzalez. Alejandro is preceded in death by his wife, Irma Gonzalez. He is survived by his children; Erasmo G. Alvarado, Alejandro G. Alvarado, Jr., Reynaldo G. Alvarado, Virginia Alvarado Garza, Raul G. Alvarado, Enrique G. Alvarado and Armando G. Alvarado; his 15 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.









