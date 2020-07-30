Alene Hyder
Alene Hyder born 01-30-1936. Our special lady went home to be with the Lord on July 24, 2020. She has 8 daughters plus one. One son deceased, Husband deceased. Six son-in-laws one deceased. 16 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren, 4 great great grandchildren. She has grandchildren from our extended family that she claims as her own. Her sister friend and family. Nieces, nephews, and many, many friends. We will miss her terribly, but we know she is in a better place now. Due to the Coronavirus, no services will be held. Her wish was for donations to be made to the American Cancer Society
in lieu of flowers.