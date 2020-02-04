Services
Owen Family Funeral Home
8056 E. 500N
North Webster, IN 46555
(574) 834-1200
North Webster - Alex J. "Jim" Weaver, 86, of North Webster, IN passed away at 9:40 p.m. on Friday January 31, 2020 at Masons Health and Rehabilitation Center in Warsaw, IN. He was born on June 1, 1933 in Pixley, CA to Alec & Avenal (Mitchell) Weaver.

He graduated from Delano High School in Delano, CA and attended California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo, CA. He was married on March 10, 1958 in California to Janet "Jan" MacMillan who preceded him on May 11, 2018. He previously worked a farmer and primarily worked as a barber for most of his life in California.

He was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Delano, CA for 50+ years, Masonic Lodge in Cromwell, IN, Mizpah Shrine in Fort Wayne, IN and the North Webster American Legion Post #253 in North Webster, IN, and Eckankar of Indiana. He was a driver for the in Chicago, IL.

He is survived by:

Daughter - Jennifer Weaver of Warsaw, IN

4 Grandchildren - Michaela (Brian) Vercruse, Nicole Weaver, Chris Wiggs, & Joe Wiggs

1 Gt. Grandson

Brother - Sam Weaver of Arkansas

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, 2 sons - Jeff & James Weaver, and sister - Pauline Gilmore

A memorial service will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Owen Family Funeral Home, St. Rd. 13 & CR 500N, North Webster, IN 46555. A visitation will take place 1 hour prior to the service. Burial in the Tipton Cemetery in Tipton, CA will take place at a later date.

Preferred memorials may be given to the , Attention: Office of Development, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607. To send condolences to the family in memory of Alex "Jim" Weaver, please visit

www.owenfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2020
