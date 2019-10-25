|
|
Alexander Howard Smith
Visalia - Alexander H. Smith, age 42, was unexpectedly called Home on the morning of October 16, 2019. He was born in Los Angeles, California on September 19,1977 and was currently residing in Visalia, California. Alex was a man of many talents, his talents were limitless. He loved to do woodwork and took great pride in the projects that he created. He was a beloved husband, father, brother, cousin, uncle and friend who felt no favor was too large. In his free time Alex enjoyed golfing, paint balling, and spending time with family and friends.
Alex is preceded in death by his mother Tracey Lloyd. He is survived by his wife, Nancy, of 15 years; daughter Meagan LoBue; son Matthew Reichert; daughter Heidi Meyer; and daughter Victoria Reichert. Alex also is survived by his sister LaKeisha Raymond and two nephews; grandparents Willie and Jo Johnson; and aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.
Alex's presence always brightened up a room and it seemed his sole purpose was to make everyone laugh. He will be deeply and greatly missed by all as he impacted many lives.
Tributes and condolences may be made at www.millerchapel.com.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Oct. 25 to Oct. 29, 2019