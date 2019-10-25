Services
Miller Memorial Chapel
1120 West Goshen Ave
Visalia, CA 93291
(559) 732-8371
Resources
More Obituaries for Alexander Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alexander Howard Smith


1977 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alexander Howard Smith Obituary
Alexander Howard Smith

Visalia - Alexander H. Smith, age 42, was unexpectedly called Home on the morning of October 16, 2019. He was born in Los Angeles, California on September 19,1977 and was currently residing in Visalia, California. Alex was a man of many talents, his talents were limitless. He loved to do woodwork and took great pride in the projects that he created. He was a beloved husband, father, brother, cousin, uncle and friend who felt no favor was too large. In his free time Alex enjoyed golfing, paint balling, and spending time with family and friends.

Alex is preceded in death by his mother Tracey Lloyd. He is survived by his wife, Nancy, of 15 years; daughter Meagan LoBue; son Matthew Reichert; daughter Heidi Meyer; and daughter Victoria Reichert. Alex also is survived by his sister LaKeisha Raymond and two nephews; grandparents Willie and Jo Johnson; and aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.

Alex's presence always brightened up a room and it seemed his sole purpose was to make everyone laugh. He will be deeply and greatly missed by all as he impacted many lives.

Tributes and condolences may be made at www.millerchapel.com.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Oct. 25 to Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alexander's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Miller Memorial Chapel
Download Now