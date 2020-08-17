Alfonso "Topo" Lopez Camarena was called home to be with the Lord on April 30, 2020 due to a brain aneurysm. He was 61 years old.



Alfonso was one of ten children born to Guadalupe Jose and Guadalupe Lopez on July 18, 1958. At age 13, Alfonso immigrated to the United States to find his own path in life. He was a laborer for a while until he settled in Visalia, CA. He worked various jobs before he was hired on at Mayfair Packing in Farmersville, CA. There he met a wonderful man named Lamar Hart who in turn would be like a 2nd father to him. Lamar took Alfonso under his wing and helped him obtain his residency in the US. Alfonso would in turn work for Lamar at his receiving station for years. Lamar and his wife Geneva would be like family and Alfonso would help care for both of them til their passing as well. During this time, Alfonso would also play soccer for the US in private team for years. He gained many awards and trophies for playing soccer for the US soccer team. He traveled the US playing soccer and was an integral part of his life in the US. It was during this time he met a woman named Angie that he ultimately settled down and called Visalia home. In 1978, Alfonso and Angie had their first child together, Melissa. In 1985, their next child Alfonso Stephen was born. There was no greater joy for Alfonso than his kids. Angie and Alfonso ultimately separated in 1992. Alfonso was extremely religious and knew as long as he cared for those in his life and his devotions to the Lord, all would work out. In 2003, he met a woman named Lupe. Alfonso raised her son Lalo with Lupe and raised him as his own child. Lupe and Alfonso were in a relationship until his death. In 2007, Alfonso worked as a ditch tender and a grain grower for a dairy until he received a traumatic brain injury on the job in 2019. Alfonso throughout his life helped everyone he knew and one of his greatest loves in life was being a farmer, fisherman, and hunter. He loved being a grandfather and was nicknamed "Grandpa Cowboy" by his grandchildren. He was very protective of all his grandchildren and would give them the world when he could. There was never a time he didnt spoil them as any good grandpa should. He had grandfurbabies as well and always had a bag of treats for them every time he visited.



Alfonso was preceded in death by his parents, Lupe and Guadalupe Lopez; his siblings, Jose Lopez, Maria Lopez, and Rosa Lopez, all of Guadalajara, Jalisco and his stepson Christopher Lee Hinchey of Visalia, CA.



Alfonso is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, ChuckE and Melissa Erne of Visalia, CA; Alfonso Stephen Lopez of Visalia, and Alfonso's 10 grandchildren from his children.



There will be a brief prayer service for Alfonso on Saturday, August 22nd, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at 40757 Sierra Dr, Three Rivers, CA 93271.



Light refreshments will be offered. In honor of Alfonso, please dress extremely casual and in Green Bay Packers colors if you can.



Alfonso has requested to be interned with his mother in Jalisco. This will be carried out preceeding









