Services
Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
132 W Kern Ave
Tulare, CA 93274
(559) 686-4772
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Rita's Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Rita's Catholic Church
Tulare - Recitation of the rosary and Mass will be at 10am on September 27th, at St. Rita's Catholic Church for Alfred Ramirez, 82, who left this earth on September 19, 2019. Burial will be at Tulare District Cemetery. Visitation will be at 9:30am on Friday, prior to the rosary. Alfred Ramirez was born to John and Clara Ramirez on November 8th, 1936 in Pacoima, California. He was a farm worker until roughly 1971. He also spent several summers with the US Forestry Department as a member of the Hotshots Crews. In 1971, he began working at Prestolite Battery factory. He worked there for 20 years with perfect attendance. Alfred leaves behind one brother, Rudy Ramirez and two sisters, Francis Ybarra and Mary Lou Serna. He was preceded in death by his brothers Raymond Ramirez, Paul Ramirez, John Ramirez, George Ramirez, and one sister, Irene Reyes. He married Mary Aguayo in June 1956. They were married for 48 years before Mary passed away on August 9, 2004. Together they raised three daughters and a son. Their children and spouses are: Rosie and Ruben Gonzalez, Diane and Richard Salazar, Alfred Ramirez Jr., and Carrie and Pete Rios. They had nine grandchildren: Tonya Marquez, Mindy Rivera, Teffany Salazar, Alfred Ramirez lll, Michael Ramirez, Angelica Weemes, Alyssa Gonzalez, Pete Rios Jr., and Christopher Rios. Alfred and Mary's love and memories live on through their children, grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren now that they are reunited in eternal peace. Services will be in the care of Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Sept. 24, 2019
