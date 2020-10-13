Alfred Tom Overstreet



Alfred Tom Overstreet, age 91, was born in Oklahoma on September 12, 1929, grew up in Tulare, and passed away at his home in Corona, California on October 6, 2020. He is now with the Lord, whom he loved and served as a minister for many years. He is survived by his wife, Deanna, children David and Linda, grandchildren Jonathan, Christina, Esther, Julio, Amanda, and Josiah, and six great-grandchildren. A service will be held on October 18, 2020 at 2:30 pm at Westminster Memorial Park Mortuary, 14801 Beach Blvd, Westminster, CA.









