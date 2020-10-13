1/
Alfred Tom Overstreet
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alfred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alfred Tom Overstreet

Alfred Tom Overstreet, age 91, was born in Oklahoma on September 12, 1929, grew up in Tulare, and passed away at his home in Corona, California on October 6, 2020. He is now with the Lord, whom he loved and served as a minister for many years. He is survived by his wife, Deanna, children David and Linda, grandchildren Jonathan, Christina, Esther, Julio, Amanda, and Josiah, and six great-grandchildren. A service will be held on October 18, 2020 at 2:30 pm at Westminster Memorial Park Mortuary, 14801 Beach Blvd, Westminster, CA.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Westminster Memorial Park
14801 Beach Blvd
Westminster, CA 92683
7148932421
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Westminster Memorial Park

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved