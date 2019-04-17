Services
Memorial service
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
the Visalia Seventh-day Adventist Church
1310 S. Woodland Street
Visalia, CA
Visalia - Alfredo Guitron Sr., born January 25, 1949 in Brownsville, Texas, joined his beloved wife Margarita as he passed away peacefully at the age of 70 on April 15, 2019. Alfredo was 1 of 16 children, 12 of whom he is survived by. A beloved father and grandfather, Alfredo's greatest love in life were of his family and his love of this nation. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War, attaining the rank of Sergeant before being honorably discharged. He is survived by his 6 children, Sylvia, Alfredo Jr., David, Daniel, Ali and Gregory. At the time of his passing, Alfredo's children gave him 15 grandchildren, whom lovingly refer to him as "Raider Grandpa". A memorial service is planned at the Visalia Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1310 S. Woodland Street, Visalia, CA on April 19, 2019 at 10 a.m. Condolences may be offered by logging onto www.salseranddillard.com
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Apr. 17, 2019
