Services
Hadley-Marcom Funeral Chapel
1700 W. Caldwell Ave.
Visalia, CA 93277
(559) 625-8900
Graveside service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Visalia Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Coz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice B. Coz


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Alice B. Coz Obituary
Alice B. Coz

Visalia - Alice B Coz, 94, left us April 16, 2019 to join her husband Mike Coz for Eternity. Alice, the third of four children, was born to Manuel and Delfina Bon in Delano, CA.

In school she loved field hockey, woodshop and being a cheerleader. As a young adult she moved to Hollywood to attend L.A. City College. While there WWII raged in the Pacific. So, she did her part in the war effort as a volunteer in the USO (United Service Organization). Her future husband Mike, who had known her in Delano, started dating here there while on leave from the Navy. At the conclusion of the war they married, moved to Visalia and had two children, Pam and Robert. Alice was active as a Humane Educator for the Tulare County Humane Society from the early 60's through the mid 70's. She and her little dog Rusty would visit elementary schools throughout Tulare County to educate children about being humane to animals. In her later years when retired, she and Mike loved to travel the USA by RV and visit foreign countries. She will be lovingly remembered by her children, grandchild Morgan Coz (Kat Gonzales Coz), great grandchildren Addison, Harper, and Quill Coz.

Graveside service at Visalia Cemetery Thursday, April 25, 2019, 11:00 am.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the Valley Oak

SPCA, 9800 Camp Dr., Visalia, CA 93291

Arrangements by Hadley-Marcom Funeral Chapel of Visalia
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Apr. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now