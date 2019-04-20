|
|
Alice B. Coz
Visalia - Alice B Coz, 94, left us April 16, 2019 to join her husband Mike Coz for Eternity. Alice, the third of four children, was born to Manuel and Delfina Bon in Delano, CA.
In school she loved field hockey, woodshop and being a cheerleader. As a young adult she moved to Hollywood to attend L.A. City College. While there WWII raged in the Pacific. So, she did her part in the war effort as a volunteer in the USO (United Service Organization). Her future husband Mike, who had known her in Delano, started dating here there while on leave from the Navy. At the conclusion of the war they married, moved to Visalia and had two children, Pam and Robert. Alice was active as a Humane Educator for the Tulare County Humane Society from the early 60's through the mid 70's. She and her little dog Rusty would visit elementary schools throughout Tulare County to educate children about being humane to animals. In her later years when retired, she and Mike loved to travel the USA by RV and visit foreign countries. She will be lovingly remembered by her children, grandchild Morgan Coz (Kat Gonzales Coz), great grandchildren Addison, Harper, and Quill Coz.
Graveside service at Visalia Cemetery Thursday, April 25, 2019, 11:00 am.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the Valley Oak
SPCA, 9800 Camp Dr., Visalia, CA 93291
Arrangements by Hadley-Marcom Funeral Chapel of Visalia
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Apr. 20, 2019