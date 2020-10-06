Alice Davis
Tulare - Alice R. Davis was born in Texas on September 13, 1940. She passed away Monday, October 5, 2020 at her residence in Tulare, CA at the age of 80. She is survived by her son Donald Davis, daughter Cheryl Johnson. Preceded in death by her husband Harry Davis, son Daryl Davis. 7 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren. Visitation will be held Monday October 19, 2020 from 9:00 to 10:00 am at Peers-LorentzenFuneral Chapel, Tulare, CA. A Chapel Service will begin at 10:00am. Burial to follow at Tulare District Cemetery, Tulare, CA. Condolences may be offered by logging onto www.plfuneral.com