Alice Davis
1940 - 2020
Tulare - Alice R. Davis was born in Texas on September 13, 1940. She passed away Monday, October 5, 2020 at her residence in Tulare, CA at the age of 80. She is survived by her son Donald Davis, daughter Cheryl Johnson. Preceded in death by her husband Harry Davis, son Daryl Davis. 7 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren. Visitation will be held Monday October 19, 2020 from 9:00 to 10:00 am at Peers-LorentzenFuneral Chapel, Tulare, CA. A Chapel Service will begin at 10:00am. Burial to follow at Tulare District Cemetery, Tulare, CA. Condolences may be offered by logging onto www.plfuneral.com




Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from Oct. 6 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
OCT
19
Service
10:00 AM
Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
Funeral services provided by
Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
132 W Kern Ave
Tulare, CA 93274
(559) 686-4772
