Alice Dufresne
Tulare - Alice Dufresne passed away peacefully at age 93 surrounded by her loving family on April 22, 2019 in Tulare, CA.
Alice was born on October 7, 1925 to parents Frank and Elvira Cotta in Easton, CA. She lived in the Visalia area until 1952 when the family moved Santa Maria, CA.
She was preceded in death by husband Gerard (Frenchy) Dufresne.
She is survived by 4 children Diana Secada, Alwyn Martin, Jerry Martin Sr. (Michele), Jacque McCarter (Steve) and 9 Grandchildren, 17 Great Grandchildren, 3 Great Great Grandchildren and numerous Nephews and Nieces.
She has left us all with special memories and her beautiful smile.
A rosary will be prayed Tuesday, April 30 at 6PM with viewing from 4-7PM at Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel, 127 East Caldwell Ave., Visalia, CA 93277. Mass of Christian burial will be Wednesday, May 1 at 10AM at St. Marys Catholic Church, 608 N Church St, Visalia, CA 93291. Graveside services will be Thursday, May 2 at 11AM at Santa Maria Cemetery 1501 S College Dr, Santa Maria, CA 93454. Condolences may be offered by logging onto www.salseranddillard.com
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Apr. 27, 2019