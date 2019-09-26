|
Alice Hillman
Porterville - 82, Resident of Porterville, CA. went to be with the lord September 11, 2019. Alice is survived by three daughters Frances (Anthony) Borba of Hanford, Anna Marie (Bill) Hipp of Hanford, Shirley Vega (Wayne) of Arizona, one son David (Carmela) Vega of Visalia, one stepdaughter Shirley (Jack) Lee of Woodville, 11 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandson.
She is preceded in death by her two husbands Tommy Vega, John Hillman and her parents Enerst, Margaret Mason and 1 great grandson Anthony Cooper.
Graveside Service: October 3, 2019 at 11AM Tulare District Cemetery.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Sept. 26, 2019