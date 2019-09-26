Services
Myers Funeral Service and Crematory
248 North E Street
Porterville, CA 93257
(559) 784-5454
Graveside service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Tulare District Cemetery
Alice Hillman


1937 - 2019
Alice Hillman Obituary
Alice Hillman

Porterville - 82, Resident of Porterville, CA. went to be with the lord September 11, 2019. Alice is survived by three daughters Frances (Anthony) Borba of Hanford, Anna Marie (Bill) Hipp of Hanford, Shirley Vega (Wayne) of Arizona, one son David (Carmela) Vega of Visalia, one stepdaughter Shirley (Jack) Lee of Woodville, 11 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandson.

She is preceded in death by her two husbands Tommy Vega, John Hillman and her parents Enerst, Margaret Mason and 1 great grandson Anthony Cooper.

Graveside Service: October 3, 2019 at 11AM Tulare District Cemetery.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Sept. 26, 2019
