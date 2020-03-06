|
Alice M. Rose
Visalia - Alice Mary Rose passed away February 28, 2020, at the age of 101 years old. She was born on June 24, 1918, in Lemoore, California, to Henry and Della Gomes. Alice was the first of four children. She graduated from Hanford High School in the class of 1934. Alice married Don J. Rose on September 14, 1944. The couple made their first home in Tulare, California, at the Colpien Feedlot, where Don worked. One year later in 1945, they welcomed their first child, Leonard. Three years later in 1948, their second child, Donna, was born.
Alice and Don moved to Visalia and partnered in a new venture of farming and raising children, cattle, and quarter horses. Alice was always by Don's side not only with emotional support but with a willingness to get her hands dirty. She would help irrigate, set siphon pipes, pick walnuts, feed livestock, groom horses, mow the lawn, do the bookkeeping, take care of the house, and cook four meals a day (two breakfasts—one for Don and then for her children). Eight years later in 1956, they welcomed their third child, Joyce. Two years after that in 1958, their fourth child, John, was born.
Whenever the kids would miss the school bus or get a low grade on a report card, Alice would tell them, "You don't know how lucky you are. I had to milk the cows before school and then walk there and I got straight A's and skipped a grade."
One of Alice and Don's passions was the St. Anthony's Celebration in Pismo Beach. They were both on the board of directors and spent years donating their time. They also enjoyed clamming in Pismo.
Alice was everyone's greatest cheerleader. She was always on the sidelines cheering on her family at rodeos, ropings, cuttings, horse shows, little league games, school events, and anything that the kids participated in. Her cheerleading carried on with her grandchildren. She enjoyed traveling to her grandchildren's softball tournaments, watching them show livestock at the Cow Palace in San Francisco, and visiting them at college in Chico, San Diego, and San Luis Obispo.
Alice joined Lifestyles in 1993. She would religiously workout five days a week and then ride a stationary bike at her house on the weekends up until she was 100 years old.
She had a zeal for life, for making everyday a celebration, and for making sure there was always enough laughter to go around. Her favorite saying was "Don't forget to stop and smell the roses."
Alice was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, the Altar and Rosary Society, St. Anthony's of Pismo Beach Board of Directors, Cabrillo Club, Luso American Society, and the American Quarter Horse Association. She also spent countless hours working at Sister Ursula's Kitchen feeding the less fortunate.
Alice was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Della Gomes; her beloved husband, Don J. Rose; her brother, Arnold Gomes; her sister, Eldora Foster Hale; and her great-grandchildren, Tucker Rose and Remington Rose.
Alice will be lovingly remembered by her sister, Evelyn Nunes; her children, Leonard Rose (Judy), Donna Young (Dennis), Joyce Richardson (Jeff), and John Rose (Nellie); her grandchildren, Dawn Rose, Brice Young (Katy), Brent Young (Cindy), Gary Rose (Lindsay), Melissa Long (Brian), Brooke Camarena (Carlos), Natalie Azparren (Jeremy), and Jennifer Rose; her twenty great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, and godchildren; and her loving caregivers, Mary Perez, Terri Ruba Icaba, Debra Cortez, and Michelle Espinoza.
Services will be held on Tuesday, March 10th at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 125 East Pleasant Avenue, Tulare. The Recitation of the Rosary will take place at 9:30 a.m. followed by the Mass of the Resurrection at 10:00. Reception immediately following at the PPAV Hall, 820 East Main Street, Visalia. Private burial at Tulare District Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Tulare County Cabrillo Club Scholarship Fund in memory of Alice Rose, P.O. Box 1874, Tulare, CA 93275. Condolences may be offered by logging onto www.salseranddillard.com
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020