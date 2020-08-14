1/1
Alice Marie Bettencourt
1943 - 2020
Alice Marie Bettencourt

November 10, 1943 - July 30, 2020

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Alice Marie Bettencourt on July 30, 2020. Alice was a beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and friend. Alice was daughter to Robert and Ramona Bravo of Hanford, CA.

Alice's greatest joy was being married to her husband, Gilbert Bettencourt, of 32 years, and her family. She loved being a farmer's wife. She was an amazing and fun-loving mother to her children. Her children state she taught them to love. She enjoyed attending her children and grand-children's sporting events, gardening, and decorating for the holidays. Alice had a love of all animals and brought many home while working for the Kings County Animal Control and veterinary hospital. She was also the owner of More Than Paper gift shop in Hanford. We will forever miss her zest for life and hearing her laughter.

Alice is preceded in death by her beloved husband Gilbert Bettencourt and her parents Robert and Ramona Bravo. She is survived by her children Rebecca Tamayo and husband Tom, Randy Spoelstra and wife Michelle, Craig Spoelstra and wife Beth, Rolland Bettencourt and wife Carol, sister Linda Thompson and husband Dan, brother Anthony Bravo and wife Karen, sister-in-law Pat Scialo, brother-in-law Gerald Bettencourt, grandchildren Candice Brown and husband Michael, Brice, Ryan, Maggie, Grace and Gabriella Spoelstra, Kelsie Tamayo, Sarah Perkins and husband Tyler, Joshua and Jordan Bettencourt, Lauren Halog and husband Jericho, Ashley Esquivel and husband Demetrius, Thomas Tamayo, Jr. and wife Katrina, great-grandchildren Ezra, Micah, Caleb, Delilah, Ava, Hazel, Piper, Emma, Maddix, Maverick, Isaac, Isla, Sosie, Chaz and Tripp, nieces Shannon Bravo, Sara Palmer and husband Jason, Terri Martella and husband Richard, Shannon Bettencourt, nephews Vincent Scialo and wife Kristi, Michael Bettencourt, great-nephews Colin and Blake, and great-nieces Danica and Chloe.

Private graveside services are planned. In lieu of flowers, remembrances can be made to the following charities Alice supported, the Glut1 Deficiency Foundation at www.g1dfoundation.org, the Visalia Rescue Mission or the Exeter Police Department K9 Unit.

Family and Friends are invited to view Alice's legacy at www.peoplesfuneralchapel.com and write condolences.

Services by People's Funeral Chapel, 584-5591




Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
People's Funeral Chapel
501 North Douty Street
Hanford, CA 93230
5595845591
