Tulare - Alice Marie Cardoza, 90 died on Sunday, October 27, 2019. She was born in Norwalk, California to the late Joaquin Coelho and Mary Jean Gonsalves on January 28, 1929. She was predeceased by her husband Manuel P. "Corky" Cardoza. She is survived by her daughters Myra (Tim) Ratcliffe, Pamela (Dale) Rush, Nancy Cosyns, Cynthia Cardoza, and Lisa (Richard) Cheney. She is also survived by her son Anthony (Christine) Cardoza, 11 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Her brother Michael Gow also survives her as well as numerous nephews and nieces. A Rosary-Mass Combination service will be held at St. Rita's Catholic Church on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 10:00 am. Interment will take place at Tulare District Cemetery. Services are in the care of Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019
