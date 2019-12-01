|
|
Alice Marie Macedo
Tulare - Alice Marie Macedo was born on August 29, 1934 in Visalia Ca. to Joe and Margret Macedo.
Alice attended Packwood School and Visalia Union High School, graduating in 1951. While in high school she was a member of the marching band and played on the softball team. Alice was also a Queen for the Holy Spirit Celebration in 1951.
Alice graduated from the College of the Sequoias with a degree in criminal justice. In 1957 Alice was hired as a police officer by the City of Tulare where she served the community honorably for 32 years, honorably retiring in 1989.
In 1961 she met and married Dean Marshall, a police officer for the City of Visalia.
Following her retirement, Alice and Dean traveled the nation in their motorhome. Together, they enjoyed the sport of pigeon racing, along with their many friends involved in the sport.
Alice was an avid league bowler and bowled with her many friends for decades.
Alice was preceded in death by her parents Joe and Margret, and her husband of over 35 years, Dean.
Alice is survived by her son Dean, daughter-in- law Kathy, and grandchildren Garrett, Morgan, and Mason Marshall.
Services will be provided by Hadley-Marcom Funeral Chapel. 1700 W Caldwell Ave. on December 7, 2019 at 10:00AM., Visalia Ca.
In lieu of flowers you can donate to: , 1800 30th St. 4th floor Bakersfield CA. 93301, in memory of Alice Marshall.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Dec. 1 to Dec. 6, 2019