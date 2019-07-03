|
Allen R. "Arkie" Reed
Visalia - Allen R. Reed was born to Dicie and Jesse Reed on April 29, 1925 in Mill Creek AR and passed June 13, 2019 in Visalia, CA at the ripe old age of 94. Arkie was the youngest of nine children. He married Sylvia Shadrick in 1945. In 1949, three years after the birth of their son, Windell they moved to Visalia to try to find work in the fields. In 1952 the family welcomed their daughter Brenda into the family. In 1954 "Arkie" joined the Labor's Union and worked in the construction field until his retirement in 1976. Arkie worked hard his entire life. He loved his family, friends, fishing, hunting and "gigging the frogs" (way… way… into the wee hours). Owing to his expert skill, many fantastic frog fry potlucks and celebrations were enjoyed by his family and many friends. Arkie was preceded in death by his loving and devoted wife of over 50 years, Sylvia, his parents and siblings and his granddaughter Kara Sell. His is survived by his son Windell Reed, daughter Brenda Sell (Stephen) grandchildren Kimberly Wilbourn, Micah Sell, James Reed (Stephanie) and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great, great, grandchildren. We miss you pop! Graveside Friday July 5 at 10:00 AM, Visalia District Cemetery. A memorial tribute may be offered by logging onto www.salseranddillard.com.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on July 3, 2019