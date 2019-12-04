|
|
Allen Richard Fisher
Visalia - Allen Fisher, 72, brother, son, uncle, passed away at home suddenly of natural causes on November 27, 2019. He will be greatly missed.
Allen was born in Springfield, Vermont and was the first of four boys born to Abial (Bob) and Marian Fisher. He was raised in New England until 1965 when the family moved west to California and settled in San Jose. He graduated from Leigh High School and San Jose State with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration.
Allen very much enjoyed his 35+ year career with Screw Conveyor Corporation, starting in Santa Clara and then in Visalia, California. He had a lifelong interest in model trains. Allen was also an avid sports fan. His favorite teams were the New York Yankees and the Oakland Raiders.
Allen was preceded in death by his parents as well as his brothers Wayne and Dean . He is survived by his youngest brother Bruce, sisters-in-law Mary and Karen, as well as his three nephews (David, Michael and Todd), a niece (Amy) and a brand-new grand nephew (Wesley).
At Allen's request there will be no funeral.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Dec. 4 to Dec. 7, 2019