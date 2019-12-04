Services
Miller Memorial Chapel
1120 West Goshen Ave
Visalia, CA 93291
(559) 732-8371
Resources
More Obituaries for Allen Fisher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Allen Richard Fisher

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Allen Richard Fisher Obituary
Allen Richard Fisher

Visalia - Allen Fisher, 72, brother, son, uncle, passed away at home suddenly of natural causes on November 27, 2019. He will be greatly missed.

Allen was born in Springfield, Vermont and was the first of four boys born to Abial (Bob) and Marian Fisher. He was raised in New England until 1965 when the family moved west to California and settled in San Jose. He graduated from Leigh High School and San Jose State with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration.

Allen very much enjoyed his 35+ year career with Screw Conveyor Corporation, starting in Santa Clara and then in Visalia, California. He had a lifelong interest in model trains. Allen was also an avid sports fan. His favorite teams were the New York Yankees and the Oakland Raiders.

Allen was preceded in death by his parents as well as his brothers Wayne and Dean . He is survived by his youngest brother Bruce, sisters-in-law Mary and Karen, as well as his three nephews (David, Michael and Todd), a niece (Amy) and a brand-new grand nephew (Wesley).

At Allen's request there will be no funeral.

Tributes and condolences may be made at www.millerchapel.com

Arrangements entrusted to Miller Memorial Chapel, 1120 W. Goshen Avenue, Visalia, CA (559) 732-8371.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Dec. 4 to Dec. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Allen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Miller Memorial Chapel
Download Now