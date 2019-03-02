Services
Visalia - Allen William Young has passed away at the age of 98. Allen was born in Merton, Wisconsin. He was always reminiscing about his beloved Wisconsin and the wonderful childhood there with his parents Frank and Gertrude, and two brothers Norman and Robert. He joined the Army in WWII and was sent to a secret installation in the Philippines where he worked with radar. After the war, he returned to Visalia, where he had met Audrey Trulsen at a dance before being shipped to the Philippines. They were married and had two children, Linda Kaye Peterson (Roger) of Tulare, and Robert Allen (Anne) of Aptos, CA. He was a founding partner in the architecture firm of Kaestner, Hoerner, and Young in Visalia. He was intimately involved in building many of the schools in Visalia and South Valley. His great love was golf, playing 3 days a week in retirement, and winning many trophies! He is survived by his daughter, Linda Peterson (Roger) of Tulare, his son Robert Allen Yung (Anne) of Aptos, his granddaughters Rhonda Schmidt (Greg), Lisa Jewell (Devin), and Three great-grandchildren Lindy, Shelby, and Brody. He was loved and will be greatly missed. He was a long time member of Grace Lutheran Church n Visalia. He was the architect of the Lutheran Church building on Conyer St. in Visalia. There will be a private graveside service for his family. A memorial tribute may be offered by logging onto www.salseranddillard.com.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Mar. 2, 2019
