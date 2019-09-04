|
Alma Jean Haury
Ivanhoe - Alma Jean Haury, 87 of Ivanhoe California, went home to be with Jesus and reunited with her husband Robert E Haury on August 22, 2019 at her home in Ivanhoe California. Alma was born October 19, 1931 to Raymond and Martha Renfro in Oxnard, Ca. She was preceded in death by her brother Ronald Renfro and Raymond (Eddie) Renfro.
Alma grew up in Santa Paula California and moved to Ivanhoe California at the age of 15. She attended Visalia Union High School and graduated in 1949. She married her high school sweetheart who lived next door, her wonderful husband of 66 years Robert (Bob) Haury on July 22, 1950. She loved entertaining, dancing, spending time at the beach, traveling and spending time with her family. She was a member of the Tulare County Sheriff's Pose, Backcountry Horseman, Red Hat Lady's, The Grange , the Moose Lodge and the Elks Lodge.
She is survived by her daughters Sandy Oates of Ivanhoe California, Sherri Shiffert of Visalia California, Suzie Keller of Ivanhoe California, 7 grandchildren ,15 great grandchildren and 2 Great Great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Larry Nelson Ranch at 1020 Riverway Drive Visalia, California on Saturday September 21, 2019 at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to the Boys and Girls club of Ivanhoe , CA. Condolences can be made to www.salseranddillard.com
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Sept. 4, 2019