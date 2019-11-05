|
Ande C. Ballew
Ande Crosser Ballew was born in Dupo, IL on December 17, 1924. Ande died peacefully at age 94 on September 29, 2019 in Henderson NV. After arriving in Visalia in 1951, she taught math at Green Acres Jr. HS for 16 years before moving, with husband Paul, to Tarzana, CA. where she continued to teach math, first at Portola, Jr. HS, and then Van Nuys HS. After their retirements', Paul and Ande returned to live in Visalia until moving to Henderson, NV. in 2003. Ande was an avid traveler, visiting all seven continents, more than 150 countries and completed her 89th cruise at age 89. Ande is survived by; her son Paul Jr., and her daughter Lesley, two grandchildren; Brian and Eric and four great grandchildren; Olivia, Evan, Tristan and Lana. She enjoyed a great life. She was a wonderful mom. was loved and will be missed. Graveside services were held at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Glendale, Ca. October 3, 2019.
