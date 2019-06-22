|
|
Andrea Carol Yohannes
Visalia - On June 18, after 77 years of life and 57 years of an enduring marriage to John, Andrea, loving wife, nurturing mother and loyal friend, went to be with her Savior. Andrea was born September 26, 1941 to Olga and Joseph Wilk in Lackawanna, NY. She was raised with four other siblings and surrounded in her neighborhood by cousins, aunts and grandparents. She and future husband John began their young life-long romance around 16. After graduating from Lackawanna High School in '59, she started working as a professional secretary. Still dating John, he took a job in Hollywood and asked her to follow him; after a few months, he wired her a ticket and she "eloped" with him to California. They subsequently located a priest in Pocatello, Idaho who would marry them because a man needed to be 21 to marry without parental consent in California and they were both 20. After a couple years of visits to an Aunt living in Visalia, she moved with John and their first child and settled there permanently. They quickly made friends from church, neighbors and service groups, of which many developed into very close enduring relationships.
Her desire from life was to be a supportive wife and partner and to purposely raise her children in a nurturing and supportive family full of life and faith. She deeply loved God and demonstrated His love to others in everything she did. Whether family or friend, she was always available to encourage, advise and be supportive: her words always tempered with a spirit of grace. Once her children went to college and started their own families, she turned her full attention and unique flare to increasing her involvement at John's optical store.
Andrea has left a life and legacy of joy and contentment to her family that remains: her husband John, son John and wife Karen, daughter Carol and partner Jeanne, daughter Joanne and husband John, her brother Ronald, and sister JoAnne, with whom she has always shared a special closeness throughout the years. In addition, she blessed and cherished her 6 grandchildren.
Viewing will be held on Tuesday, June 25th from 4 - 7 PM and Funeral Service on Wednesday, June 26th at 11:00am at Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel, 127 E. Caldwell Ave, Visalia CA 93277. Condolences may be offered by logging onto www.salseranddillard.com
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from June 22 to June 25, 2019