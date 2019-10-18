Services
Miller Memorial Chapel
1120 West Goshen Ave
Visalia, CA 93291
(559) 732-8371
Andrea Luna Obituary
Visalia - Andrea Luna was born on June 19, 1977 to Candelario and Teresa Luna in Visalia, CA. She went to meet the Lord on October 12, 2019 at the age of 42.

Andrea leaves behind to cherish her memory her companion of 11 years, Mark Gamboa; her children, Gabrial Ramos, Bella Rose Luna and Antonio Gamboa; her parents, Candelario and Teresa Luna of Visalia, CA; her siblings, Joe (Betty) Luna of Porterville, CA, Candelario (Debra Huerta) Luna of Visalia, CA, Amelia Luna of Visalia, Richard Luna of Visalia, CA, Rudy (Dyan) Luna of Royston, GA, and Gloria (David) Lawson of Visalia, CA and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, God-children and many friends.

Visitation Service will be held at Miller Memorial Chapel 1120 W. Goshen Ave., Visalia, CA 93291 on Monday, October 21, 2019 from 5:30pm-7:30pm with Rosary at 6:00pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church 1908 N. Court St., Visalia, CA 93291 on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 10:00 am followed by Interment at Visalia Public Cemetery District.

Tributes and condolences may made at www.millerchapel.com.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019
