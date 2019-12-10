|
Andrew Channing Barney
Andrew Channing Barney 40, a resident of Visalia, California went to be with his Lord and Savior at his home on November 20, 2019. He was known as "Andy" to his family and friends. His death was due to natural causes. Andy was born on August 23, 1979 in Visalia, California. He graduated from Golden West High School in 1998. Andrew attended Fresno State University and received his Bachelor of Science degree and a minor in Sports Medicine. During and after college, he worked as one of UPS's youngest supervisors in Visalia, Fresno, and multiple bay area hubs. Andy volunteered as a medical assistant at a rural clinic preparing to enter the R.N. Program. Due to an accident, his dreams were delayed and he just recently began to pursue the program again. He was looking forward to fulfilling his lifelong dream of becoming a Registered Nurse. Andy was known to family and friends for being the best, devoted, and loving father to his boys Jacob and Joshua, who always came first in his life. As a devoted father, he spent hours coaching and playing sports with his children as well as teaching them about God and prayer.
Andy is survived by his two sons, Jacob and Joshua Barney of Visalia, his parents Beverly and Don Barney of Prineville, Oregon, his brother Donnie Barney of Prineville, Oregon, his sister Heidi Wilson of Beavercreek, Oregon, six nephews Nikolas Barney, Cody Barney, Joel Navarrete, Nathan Navarrete, David Fischer, and Dennis Fischer, three nieces Julia Barney, Danielle Fischer, and Nessa Barney. Andy also had many friends that he considered brothers.
A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held on Saturday December 14, 2019 at The Evangel Assembly of God Church at 10 a.m. 1625 E. Walnut Ave. Visalia, California.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019