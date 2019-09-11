|
|
Angela Pietroforte Bianco
Visalia - Angela Pietroforte Bianco, 96 years of age, passed away at a local Convalescent Hospital on September 7, 2019. She died peacefully in her sleep with Angela Dias, her daughter, and Alfred Pietroforte, her brother at her side. She was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on October 24, 1922. To Frank and Francesca Pietroforte. She was the only girl in a family of seven boys: Joseph, Connie (deceased), Alfred, Louis (deceased), Nicholas, Jerry (deceased), and Michael. As she grew up, Angela felt the need to continue her high school education and enrolled at Kensington High School but was unable to continue on because with a large family, her mother needed her to help earn money mending, sewing and putting the finishing touches on the US Army uniforms which were delivered to her home periodically. When that work came to an end, Angela's work didn't stop there. Her home chores were helping with the cooking, washing clothes on the old scrubbing board, ironing the boys' shirts, and took her turn scrubbing the floors. The boys loved their sister and did all they could to help her.
Angela, with her mother, loved to bake Italian, Christmas cookies. And when Mother passed away, she continued with the Christmas tradition of baking a variety of cookies and sharing them with family and friends.
Later when the opportunity came, she applied for a position with Sears and Roebuck and was hired to work in the business office. Angela had made many friends while in Philadelphia and continued to keep in touch with them.
She always wanted to take a trip to see her Aunts who lived in Visalia. Her Aunt Mary Angelastro wanted to introduce Angela to Louis Bianco, a young, Italian grape farmer and with mutual attraction, things looked just right in developing a serious relationship. After a short courtship, marriage became the topic. Louis took the trip to Philadelphia to meet Angela's parents and make plans for the wedding. After the wedding, it was time for the bride and groom to return to Visalia and begin the life of husband and wife. It was a very emotional goodbye because Angela had never been away from her family before. She sang the praises of Visalia, and convinced the entire family to move to Visalia which they did in 1947. While we were all together again, and over a period of time, Louis and Angela together had two children, a girl and a boy whom they named Angela and Robert who died at an early age. Angela Pietroforte Bianco kept busy as a public school room volunteer, she also worked with Mental Health Services, and Kaweah Delta Hospital in the maternity ward. As time would have it, daughter Angela married and had three boys who were named Donovan, Brian and Sean Dias.
In closing, for Angela Pietroforte Bianco, "Those we love don't go away, They walk beside us every day, unseen unheard, but always near, still loved, still missed and very dear."
We want to thank the staff at Kaweah Manor Convalescent Hospital for their part in keeping Angela Bianco comfortable over the years and we also extend our heartfelt thanks to Hospice of Visalia.
Donations in Angela Pietroforte Bianco's name can be made out to .
A Cryptside Service will be held on Friday, August 13, 2019 at 10:00am at Visalia District Cemetery. Condolences can be made to www.salseranddillard.com
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Sept. 11, 2019