|
|
Anh Truong
Visalia - Family and Friends are grieving the loss of Anh Truong who passed away on February 26, 2020 in Visalia, California at the age of 71. She struggled with a terminal condition for several years and is now resting in peace in heaven. Anh Truong (formally Chung) was born on July 1, 1948 in Cantho, Vietnam to Chinese parents who are now deceased. She married the love of her life Hoa Truong in 1973. She moved to the city of Can Tho, Vietnam where they resided for a few years and had a clothing business. On December 31, 1979 Anh, her husband, family members, and many others boarded a small boat in the middle of the night to escape the terrors of war going on in their country. They traveled crowded and with very few belongings crossing the ocean to the refugee camps in Malaysia. They spent almost 2 years on a Malaysia Island and ultimately made their way to Visalia which became their permanent home. Over time, Anh learned to speak English, and in 1986 was employed at Kaweah Delta Hospital as a Nurses Aid. She enrolled in LVN school, worked hard and graduated in 1987. Anh went on to work in different departments in the hospital making many friends along the way. Unable to have her own children, Anh and her husband made the decision to adopt a baby from China. After much paperwork, trips to China, and support from family and friends, Anh brought Andrea home to her new family in 2002.
Anh will be remembered for her ease in making new friends and maintaining those friendships throughout her life. Anh loved living life to the fullest and enjoyed traveling, music, dancing, laughing, and telling funny stories. She loved sharing experiences and was always up for trying new things alongside others. Her heart was huge. She felt genuine joy and pain for those she loved and always wanted those around her to succeed. She attended Gateway Church enjoying worshipping and fellowship. She also attended Chinese Christian bible studies, never forgetting her heritage.
Anh is preceded in death by her parents and her husband Hoa who passed away in 2014. She is survived by family members including her Daughter Andrea, siblings in Vietnam, extended family members who immigrated to different areas including New York and Canada.
Visitation will be on March 3, 2020 5pm to 8pm at Salser and Dillard Funeral Chapel 127 E. Caldwell Ave. Visalia, CA 93277 5pm - 8pm
Funeral Service will be held at Gateway Church 1100 S. Sowell St. Visalia, CA 93277 2:00pm March 4th. Contributions may be made to Visalia Rescue Mission
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020