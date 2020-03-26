|
|
Anita Doporto
07/15/1951 to 03/19/2020
Anita Doporto went to be with her Lord Jesus Christ on March 19, 2020. She was born Anita Gonzales on July 15, 1951 in Haskell, TX. She is the daughter of Julian and Valentina Gonzales. As a teen, her family moved to California to better their lives. She was forced to leave school and work to help support the family.
Preceding her in death were her parents, brothers Johnny Gonzales and Luis Gonzales, both of Porterville, sister Teresa Molina of Porterville, husband Atilano Doporto Jr of Fresno, sons Sammy Gonzales and Atilano Doporto III of Tulare, and granddaughter Crystal Doporto of Tulare.
Surviving children are Seragosa Gonzales, Emma Doporto, Stella Asevedo, all of Fresno and Lupe Doporto of Sacramento.
Anita had 11 grandchildren to include: Joseph Hernandez of Tulare, Layla Gonzales of Visalia, Ashley Tate of Fresno, Derek Yarbrough of Fresno, Darnell Richmond who serves in the Army, Sheniah Jones of Alabama, Ricky Doporto, Ariana Ramirez, and Savannah Doporto, all of Visalia, Anthony Gaitan of Tulare, Eileen Rodriguez of Oklahoma and 11 great-grandchildren whom she loved with all her being.
She is also survived by a brother Israel Navarro of Fresno and two sisters, Sarah Negrete of Porterville and Angelita Leon of Tulare, and 12 nephews and 14 nieces.
Services will be held at Hamilton Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
Family visitation Monday 3:00 to 4:00 pm
Public visitation Monday 4:00 to 7:00 pm
Chapel Service Tuesday 10:00 am
With internment at North Tulare Public Cemetery.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2020