Services
Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
132 W Kern Ave
Tulare, CA 93274
(559) 686-4772
Resources
More Obituaries for Anita Doporto
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anita Doporto

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anita Doporto Obituary
Anita Doporto

07/15/1951 to 03/19/2020

Anita Doporto went to be with her Lord Jesus Christ on March 19, 2020. She was born Anita Gonzales on July 15, 1951 in Haskell, TX. She is the daughter of Julian and Valentina Gonzales. As a teen, her family moved to California to better their lives. She was forced to leave school and work to help support the family.

Preceding her in death were her parents, brothers Johnny Gonzales and Luis Gonzales, both of Porterville, sister Teresa Molina of Porterville, husband Atilano Doporto Jr of Fresno, sons Sammy Gonzales and Atilano Doporto III of Tulare, and granddaughter Crystal Doporto of Tulare.

Surviving children are Seragosa Gonzales, Emma Doporto, Stella Asevedo, all of Fresno and Lupe Doporto of Sacramento.

Anita had 11 grandchildren to include: Joseph Hernandez of Tulare, Layla Gonzales of Visalia, Ashley Tate of Fresno, Derek Yarbrough of Fresno, Darnell Richmond who serves in the Army, Sheniah Jones of Alabama, Ricky Doporto, Ariana Ramirez, and Savannah Doporto, all of Visalia, Anthony Gaitan of Tulare, Eileen Rodriguez of Oklahoma and 11 great-grandchildren whom she loved with all her being.

She is also survived by a brother Israel Navarro of Fresno and two sisters, Sarah Negrete of Porterville and Angelita Leon of Tulare, and 12 nephews and 14 nieces.

Services will be held at Hamilton Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service

Family visitation Monday 3:00 to 4:00 pm

Public visitation Monday 4:00 to 7:00 pm

Chapel Service Tuesday 10:00 am

With internment at North Tulare Public Cemetery.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
Download Now