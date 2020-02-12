Services
Green Valley Mortuary
3004 Alexandrite Drive
Rescue, CA 95672
(530) 677-7171
Vigil
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Green Valley Mortuary
3004 Alexandrite Drive
Rescue, CA 95672
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
Placerville, CA
Committal
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
2:30 PM
St. Patrick's Cemetery
Green Street
Placerville, CA
Ann Cecilia Johnson


1931 - 2020
Ann Cecilia Johnson Obituary
Ann Cecilia Johnson

Ann Cecilia Johnson, 89, passed away in Visalia, CA on February 9, 2020. She was born on February 8, 1931 in Sacramento, CA. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 59 years, Rodney H. Johnson, and is survived by her 4 children, 7 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, brother Larry (Adorine) Eberhard and many nieces and nephews.

The Vigil Service will take place on Thursday, February 20, 2020, from 6 to 8 PM at the Green Valley Mortuary and Cemetery in Rescue, CA. The Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday, February 21, 2020, at 11 AM at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Placerville, CA immediately followed by a luncheon reception at the Church hall. The Rite of Committal will follow at 2:30 PM at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Green Street in Placerville.

The family thanks Quail Park Assisted Living, Kaweah Delta Hospice, Kaweah Delta Private Home Care, and Dr. Angela Pap for their tender care of Ann. Also, the family greatly appreciates family friend Vivian Gerdelman for her compassionate, fun, and loving care of Ann.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Ann's name to the Mother Teresa Maternity Home, 3122 Sacramento St. Placerville, CA 95667

www.motherteresamaternityhome.com
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Feb. 12 to Feb. 15, 2020
