Our mom, Ann Kocher Franklin, was born on July 8, 1930 at Gorgas Hospital, Ancon, Canal Zone in Panama and went home to be with Jesus about a month shy of her 90th birthday. That she almost made 90 years is a miracle all its own. Twenty-eight years ago she was given a 1% chance of surviving colon cancer. She not only survived, she thrived in spite of becoming a "bag lady" as she called herself because of her colostomy bag. It was this wonderful sense of humor as well as her deep seeded faith in Jesus that carried her through life's many ups and downs.Ann Kocher Newhard grew up in Gatun, Canal Zone. Her grandfather had gone down to help build the Panama Canal in the late 1800s. This decision led to an amazing early childhood for Ann. She loved singing, all kinds of sports, and acting in school or church plays. After graduating high school in 1947, Ann was off to college in the States. She discovered two great life-long passions while she attended Colorado State College of Education: teaching children and, of course, Omar Franklin. She graduated in 1953 with her Teaching Credential, taught 2nd grade for a year down in the Canal Zone, and then married Omar on June 7, 1954 in Kingsville, Texas. They had an amazing 58 year adventure together before Omar went home to Heaven in 2012.Ann was always helping and encouraging Omar. She taught 1st grade while he went to medical school. After Omar graduated, they faced one of the most difficult experiences a couple can have. They realized they couldn't have children. However, instead of viewing this as a challenge, they saw it as a beautiful opportunity to build a family, and they built this family FAST. Three children in three years. Ellen, Lori, and John. Ann was always busy either chasing her three children around or volunteering to help others. She was active in the Conyer PTA and the Tulare County Medical Society. Because of her love for moms and children, she volunteered as a counselor for the Crisis Pregnancy Center.While faith had always been a part of Ann's life, attending church almost every Sunday, it was more religion than relationship. Then one Sunday morning when Ann was 46, she realized she could have a personal relationship with Jesus. This moment completely changed the focus of her life. Ann began to devour the Bible. She couldn't get enough of God's word. And for the next 40 years, she sang with a bright, beautiful smile in the church choir and taught 2nd grade Sunday School at First Baptist Church of Visalia (now Gateway Church). There was always room in the Franklin house for anyone who needed a place to stay. Because of this generous spirit, Ann and Omar adopted even more "children" from the Celebrant Singers. Mom and Dad made a great team, each using their own gifts to bring joy to people from all over the world.When the first of her cancers came for her in the mid-70s she laughed it off and joked that she was lucky to have a facelift. Then in 1984, the doctor "accidentally" found that she had Stage 1 Fallopian tube cancer. Ann's mother had died from ovarian cancer at age 56, so Ann viewed all her years passed 56 as a precious time that her mom never had. This like her first cancer was treated, and Ann continued to live her life.Ann was blessed to care for her first granddaughter, Jessica, while Lori went to work. She savored each day singing songs, reading books, and sharing with her the love of Jesus. She was also so excited to care for her 2nd granddaughter, Michelle, until her 3rd cancer struck when Michelle was just 4 days old. She faced the surgery and months of painful treatments as she did every challenge in her life, with a positive attitude and a deep faith in Jesus."Do you know my friend Jesus?" Ann would say to everyone she met. She was a walking miracle…no wonder she talked about Jesus all the time. Even as dementia took its grip on her mind, Ann continued to share with others the joy she found in Christ. In spite of battling three different types of cancers, Ann lived a long and joyful life. On the morning of June 1, 2020, Ann had a heart attack and the Lord graciously took her home.We grew up knowing that our mom and dad chose us to be in their family. We were so precious and loved as all adopted children are. Ann left a legacy of faith and love to Ellen, Lori, John, and their spouses, Marvin, David, and Liza. She was blessed with seven grandchildren Eric, Nicole, Jessica, Michelle, Tim, Ann, and Becky. She is also survived by her sister Carol and her husband Andrew Bleakly, Sr.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Gateway Church Children's Department Building Fund. Come celebrate Mom's life with us on Saturday, September 19th, 2020 at 10am Gateway Church, Visalia, California.