Anna Marie Gomez
Visalia - Anna Marie Gomez, 68, of Visalia, California passed away peacefully in Fresno, California on November 16th surrounded by her immediate family.
She is survived by her father Ray Gomez and his wife Lenora, and brother Randy Gomez and his wife Jeanette, along with numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins and was preceded by her mother Annie R. Gomez. Anna was a dedicated educator, serving as both teacher and principal and left an impression on many of her students and fellow educators. She had many interests such as scrapbooking, traveling, and being a sports fan, but her family and friends will remember her most for her compassion to help others. She volunteered with many charitable organizations but was most passionate about being a part of the Assistance League of Visalia, where she most recently served as president. Anna left this life too soon but will always remain in the hearts of those she touched.
It was Anna's wish not to have a funeral service, but she has requested that in lieu of flowers a donation can be made to the Assistance League of Visalia at P.O. Box 4108, Visalia, CA 93278. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
