Anna Marie Gomez
Anna Marie Gomez

Visalia - Anna Marie Gomez, 68, of Visalia, California passed away peacefully in Fresno, California on November 16th surrounded by her immediate family.

She is survived by her father Ray Gomez and his wife Lenora, and brother Randy Gomez and his wife Jeanette, along with numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins and was preceded by her mother Annie R. Gomez. Anna was a dedicated educator, serving as both teacher and principal and left an impression on many of her students and fellow educators. She had many interests such as scrapbooking, traveling, and being a sports fan, but her family and friends will remember her most for her compassion to help others. She volunteered with many charitable organizations but was most passionate about being a part of the Assistance League of Visalia, where she most recently served as president. Anna left this life too soon but will always remain in the hearts of those she touched.

It was Anna's wish not to have a funeral service, but she has requested that in lieu of flowers a donation can be made to the Assistance League of Visalia at P.O. Box 4108, Visalia, CA 93278. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Tributes and condolences may be made at www.millerchapel.com.

Arrangements entrusted to Miller Memorial Chapel, 1120 W. Goshen Ave., Visalia, CA (559) 732-8371.




Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Miller Memorial Chapel
1120 West Goshen Ave
Visalia, CA 93291
5597328371
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Miller Memorial Chapel

