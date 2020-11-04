Anna Marie January
Arroyo Grande - Anna Marie January, 73, of Arroyo Grande, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on November 1, 2020.
Anna is survived by her loving husband of 41 years, Dennis January, her daughter Monica January Grant and husband Kevin Grant, grandson Dylan Ausherman, sisters Rose Margaret Ruiz-Doherty and Carrie Ann Ruiz, brother Fred Ruiz and wife Mitzie Ruiz, sister-in-law Luisa Ruiz, brother-in-law Rick January and wife Pat January, and brother-in-law Paskell January, Jr. She will be lovingly remembered by many of her nieces and nephews
Anna was born in Los Angeles, California, on July 27, 1947, to Louis F. Ruiz and Rose R. Ruiz of Tulare. She graduated from Tulare Union High School in 1965.
Anna married the love of her life on September 29, 1979, in Carson City, Nevada. They established their home together in Visalia and became very successful business owners. Anna took pride in her work ethic and together Anna and Dennis built a beautiful life.
Anna was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. Those who knew Anna knew her passion for her family. She went through great lengths to spend as much time as she could with her loved ones her entire life and she was adored by all. Anna was truly an angel on earth and now she is an angel in Heaven.
Services will be held Saturday November 7, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. at Salser & Dillard Funeral Home in Visalia. Graveside services will be held at the Visalia Cemetery at 10:30 a.m., followed by lunch at 11:30 a.m. at The Woodlands, located at 4211 W. Goshen Ave., Visalia. Donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
and flowers can be sent to Salser & Dillard Funeral Home 127 E. Caldwell Ave Visalia, CA 93277.
The family would like to thank everyone for their love and support. Condolences can be made to www.salseranddillard.com