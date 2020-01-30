|
Anne Gorton (Benton) Lewis
Anne Gorton (Benton) Lewis, 83, went peacefully home to her Heavenly Father on Monday, January 20, 2020, in Tulare, California.
She was born on May 22, 1936, in Battle Creek, Michigan to Leopold and Jean E. (Gilbert) Gorton. At age 2, Anne was adopted and raised in Battle Creek by Clarence and Beulah Benton. Her first job was as a carhop at the local A&W drive-in restaurant.
Anne moved to Homestead, Florida as a young adult. She worked as a Southern Bell telephone switchboard operator and a mail clerk for Food Fair Supermarket. In 1959, she married Jack E. Lewis, a maintenance employee of Everglades National Park. They were the hardworking parents of four daughters born in three years in Homestead! The family enjoyed living in Yellowstone, Great Smoky Mountains, Sequoia & Kings Canyon, and Yosemite National Parks.
Anne was primarily a homemaker, but did work some at Champion Homebuilders and as a craft seamstress for a Three Rivers mail order company. She had a significant love for small animals, particularly cats. Stray cats somehow knew how to find her!
She also delighted in spending time with her four daughters. Watching her athletic daughters participate in baton twirling, marching band, swimming, track, tennis, softball, volleyball, and basketball was a highlight for this supportive mother.
Anne was preceded in death by all her parents and her husband, Jack. She is survived by daughters Cathy Ronk and husband Cliff of Elderwood, Sharon McElhinny and husband Wally of Tollhouse, Karen Matteson of Visalia, and Debbie Lewis of Fresno, as well as 9 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
A private service was held with burial at the Woodlake Public Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances to honor Anne may be made to Valley Oak SPCA: (559) 741-1121, or www.vospca.org , or 9405 West Goshen Avenue, Visalia, CA 93291. All contributions are tax-deductible.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1, 2020