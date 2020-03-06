|
|
Anthony Allen Wallen
Anthony Allen Wallen, 61 entered into eternal life surrounded by family on February 21, 2020 in Merced, CA.
Anthony was born on October 14, 1958 to Elsie Viola and Herbert Mills. Anthony was later adopted by his stepfather Bill Wallen. Raised in Tulare, Anthony attended Tulare Union High School and was part of the boys' basketball program. After graduation he took up a love for cooking which later led him to be a cook and manager at Colony Kitchen. He had a passion for music and even taught himself to play several instruments, most notably the guitar. He would later share this talent with his son Tony who also learned to play guitar. He enjoyed the outdoors mostly fishing and camping. He loved his family very much.
Anthony was preceded in death by his parents, Viola and Bill Wallen, and Herbert Mills. He is survived by his children Sharon Arellano, Jennifer Wallen, Anthony Wallen Jr., Tyler Zeck, and Nicole Wallen. He is also survived by his siblings Gwen Dorough, Charlotte Maggert (Mark), Terry Wallen (Kristy), Kim Nelson, Billy Wallen (Robin), Randy Wallen and Michelle Fike (Randy). He also leaves behind his partner of 13 years, Denise Fenton as well as 8 grandchildren.
Celebration of life will be held Saturday, March 14th at 11:00 am at the Tulare Evangelical Free Church, 2100 E. Cross, Tulare, California. A private burial will be held at a later date.
If you would like to make a donation in lieu of flowers A GoFundMe account has been set up by his children to help cover burial expenses. https://www.gofundme.com/f/anthony-wallen-memorial-services.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Mar. 6 to Mar. 11, 2020