Anthony Augustine Alvarez Jr
Corcoran - On Sunday, March 3rd, 2019, Anthony Augustine Alvarez Jr. was suddenly called home to be with the Lord at the young age of 47. He was loving father to his son Anthony Augustine Alvarez III of Corcoran CA, his daughter Samantha Alvarez of Visalia CA, grandparents Alfonso Sr. and Mary Alvarez of Cutler CA, his sister Valerie Alvarez of Visalia CA and his nephews and niece Jordan, Kobe, and Jaelynn Kimble all of Dinuba CA. Preceded in death by parents Anthony Sr. and Christine Alvarez, sister Jennifer Alvarez Kimble, grandparents Ysabel and Margaret Villegas and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Dinuba, Ca. at 1PM, followed by a graveside service at Smith Mountain Cemetery, Condolences can be made to www.salseranddillard.com.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Mar. 8, 2019