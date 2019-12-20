|
|
Anthony Charles Guzman
Merced - Anthony Charles Guzman 43, born in Tulare Ca. July 31, 1976 passed November 27, 2019. Anthony lived in Merced Ca. for the last 15 years.
He is survived by 4 brothers, 3 sister in laws, 1 sister, 1 brother in law, many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents Frank Guzman, Esther Guzman and 1 sister Josie Guzman Salmon.
Anthony has gone home to be with Dad, Mom and sister never to suffer again. May you rest now, we love you and miss you.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019