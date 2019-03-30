|
|
Anthony James Escobar
Vialia - Our sweet baby boy came into this world on March 13th 2019. He was born much too early to stay with us for long. He was held and loved by his parents and peacefully passed from the loving arms of his mother to the waiting arms of Jesus. Anthony was surround by loving family and friends on the day we had to say hello and goodbye. He is survived by his Father and Mother Sandor Escobar and Shelby Saldivar of Visalia. Grandparents Patty Castro and Terry Wary of Visalia. Jose Lopez and Silvia Escobar of Visalia. Aunts and Uncles Chris and Sara Castro, Matthew and Melissa Castro, Kenneth Castro, Michael Castro and Sherri. Gloria Escobar, Jose Luis Lopez, Emmanuel Lopez all of Visalia. Great Grandmother Gloria Martinez and many more loving uncles' aunts, cousins and loving family members and friends. He was preceded in death by grandfather Michael Saldivar, Great Grandparents Jim and Barbara, Aunt Gloria Saldivar and Cousin Tristian Martinez. We would also like to thank three very special nurses from Kaweah Delta; Jessica, Julie and Araceli for the loving care we received. Anthony's time with us was brief but the impact he made in our lives and those around us will last forever. We will miss him dearly and know that our loving heavenly father will hold him until we can be together again. "You may be gone from sight but you are never gone from our hearts." We love you sweet boy. A private memorial will be held to honor Anthony and his life. Condolences can be made to www.salseranddillard.com
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Mar. 30, 2019