Memorial service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Neighborhood Church in Visalia
5505 W Riggin Ave
Anthony Joe Dragt


1962 - 2019
Anthony Joe Dragt

Visalia - Anthony Joe Dragt 10/5/1962 - 9/3/2019

On September 3rd our loving husband and father Tony Dragt (56) was taken from us and gathered into the arms of our faithful savior Jesus Christ. Although we struggle with the nature of his departure, we know that God is sovereign and has already defeated death. Tony is re-united with his daughter Marietta in glory. He is survived by his wife of 25 years Coby, son Tony, daughter Saskia & son-in-law Zack Diepersloot, son Eric, and granddaughter Adelaide. Tony was born on October 5, 1962 in Escondido, Ca. He and his family moved from Escondido to Chino and in 1973 settled in Visalia, Ca when he was 11 and Tony remained there for the rest of his life. Ever since he was a child, he loved the outdoors, sports, and found his passion early on as a dairy farmer. He was preceded in death by his parents Peter and Anna Dragt, as well as his two brothers Norman and Robert. He is survived by his brothers Gerrit (Lori), John (Nanci), William, Peter Jr. (Kim), and James (Tamara) as well as his two sisters Gertrude (Bram) Van't Zelfde, and Grace (Larry) DeHoog. Tony found immense joy in watching his kids play sports and always found time to go hunting with his family and friends. He shared his love of cattle, horses, and the outdoors with his family and created many memories that will be cherished forever. Although our husband and father Tony will be dearly missed, he will remain in our hearts forever and we have assurance that we will see him again in eternity.

"And he will wipe every tear from their eyes. There will be no more death or mourning or crying or pain, for the old order of things has passed away. He who was seated on the throne said, "I am making everything new!""- Revelation 21:4-5a

A Memorial Service to honor his life will be on Tuesday, September 10th at 11am at Neighborhood Church in Visalia, 5505 W Riggin Ave, Ca. Condolences can be made to www.salseranddillard.com
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Sept. 7, 2019
