Miller Memorial Chapel
1120 West Goshen Ave
Visalia, CA 93291
(559) 732-8371
Anthony John "Tony" Gomes

Anthony John "Tony" Gomes Obituary
Anthony "Tony" John Gomes

Visalia - Anthony "Tony" John Gomes, 69, of Visalia, California passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019 in Visalia, California with his family at his side.

Tony was born in Tulare, California on July 5, 1949 to Anthony Samuel Gomes and Lilian Cecilia Perry Gomes. His family owned and operated Tony Gomes Dairy in Tulare, CA. He was raised and educated in Tulare, graduating from Tulare Union High School with the Class of 1967. Tony continued his education at College of Sequoias and Fresno State University, graduating with a Civil Engineering Degree. Tony married Donna Maria Provost in Carson City,NV in December 1978. They have shared 40 years of marriage. In 1976 Tony began his career with Kings County Public Works in Hanford, California as a Civil Engineer and then as Road Superintendent from 1991 to April of 2019 when he retired. During his career he worked with businessman throughout Tulare, Kings and Fresno Counties. He was a longtime member of St. Mary's Catholic Church of Visalia. Work and family were Tony's hobbies. The family spent time camping in Sequoia Park but he most enjoyed traveling to Pismo Beach with his family and going clamming.

Tony was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony and Lillian and his son Joseph on August 4, 2018.

He is survived by his wife, Donna Provost Gomes of Visalia; his son Anthony Scott Gomes of Visalia; his siblings, Mary Gomes of Visalia, Edward (Patricia) Gomes of Oakhurst, CA and Susan (Robert) Brown of Visalia; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 5 - 7 with Rosary beginning at 6 p.m. at Miller Memorial Chapel, 1120 W. Goshen Avenue in Visalia. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 608 N. Church Street in Visalia. Burial will follow at Visalia Public Cemetery, 1300 W. Goshen Ave., Visalia, CA.

Tributes and condolences may be made at www.millerchapel.com.

Arrangements entrusted to Miller Memorial Chapel, 1120 W. Goshen Ave., Visalia, CA (559) 732-8371.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from June 28 to July 1, 2019
