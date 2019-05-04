Services
Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel
127 East Caldwell Avenue
Visalia, CA 93277
(559) 635-1144
Graveside service
Thursday, May 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Calvary cemetery
11680 South 10th Avenue
Hanford, CA
Visalia - Antonio Anton Rodriguez, born January 1, 1929 died April 29, 2019 at the age of 90 in Kingsburg, CA with family members by his side. He was born to Vicente Rodriguez and Vicente (Bessie) Anton in Richmond, CA. At the age of 1, his parents moved to Mexico where they lived for 12 years before returning to California. After attending San Fernando High School, he worked in construction before joining the Army in February, 1952 and serving in Korea. He was Honorably Discharged with the rank of Corporal in November, 1953. After returning from military service, Antonio returned to live, and work in construction as a laborer in the San Fernando Valley before moving to the San Joaquin Valley and settling in Hanford, CA. in 1967. After retiring, he cared for his elderly mother until her death in 2012 at the age of 103. Whenever a family member or friend needed help he was always there to lend a hand. He enjoyed life to the fullest and loved being around people and sharing stories about his family, and loved to play games. Because he didn't graduate high school he was adamant about education and encouraged us to do our best. Antonio is survived by his Brother Martin Rodriguez of San Fernando, sisters; Marcelina Torres. An Virginia Solis, both of Hanford, his son Antonio Rodriguez Jr. and wife Guadalupe of La Mirada, daughters; Irene Velasquez and husband Anthony of Visalia, Yolanda Martin and husband Joe of Fowler. He is also survived by his nieces Barbara Torres, Cindy Torres, Betty Jean Mallory, Amy M. Aguilar, nephew's; Gene Torres, Michael Torres, Mario Rodriguez, Jimmy M. Vaughn, Andrew O. Aguilar, grandchildren; Antonio Rodriguez III, Brandy Rodriguez, Michael Velasquez, Great grandchildren, Melody, Nadine, Antonio IV, and Giselle. Antonio lived independently until his sudden illness required him to move to the Kingsburg center under Hospice care. Our family would like to thank the Kingsburg Center and Hinds Hospice for the wonderful and compassionate care given to our dad. The love and support given by the care team is immeasurable. He passed away peacefully with dignity and respect.Graveside service for Antonio will be at Calvary cemetery n Hanford on May 9, 2019 at 10:00 A.M., 11680 South 10th Avenue, Hanford, CA 93230. A memorial tribute may be offered by logging onto www.salseranddillard.com.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on May 4, 2019
