|
|
Antonio (Tony) Carlos Batista
Tulare - Antonio (Tony) Batista, a longtime resident of Tulare passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019, surrounded by his family, at the age of 97. He was born November 4, 1921 in Tulare to Antonio and Maria Batista. The family moved back to Fontinhas, Terceira, Azores where he lived for several years and met his wife Maria Candida. They came to Tulare in 1959, and were married for 66 years. Tony worked as a carpenter and in the dairy business. He served in the Portuguese Military and was in the Fontinhas marching band while living in the Azores. He was part of the Fatima and T.D.E.S. Committees, and in his spare time enjoyed going to dances with his wife, attending local festas, and loved his animals.
Tony is preceded in death by his wife, Maria Candida, his parents Antonio and Maria Batista, his siblings, Manuel Batista, Maria Leal, Engelina Ferreira, Rosa Batista and Georgina Costa.
He is survived by his daughter and son in law, Lidia and David Sisson and granddaughter Jamie Camara Lopes (Gabriel). He also leaves his sisters Maria Lidia (Joao) Gravito, and Teresa Godinho, brother in law Albert (Fatima) Godinho, and sister in law Elia Godinho, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Visitation for Tony Batista will be on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 from 4-7 at Miller's Tulare Funeral Home, 151 N. H St., Tulare. Recitation of the Rosary and Mass of the Resurrection will be held on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 11:30 AM at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 125 E. Pleasant Ave., Tulare with burial at North Tulare Cemetery. The family would like to thank Mary Freitas, Dr. Chiu, and Twin Oaks for all of their care. Arrangements are entrusted to Miller's Tulare Funeral Home.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on June 4, 2019