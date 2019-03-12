|
|
Antonio "Tony" Mendonca
Tulare - Antonio "Tony" Mendonca, 84 died peacefully Wednesday, March 6, at Kaweah Delta Hospital surrounded by his wife and children after a brief illness. Tony was born July 22, 1934, in the village of Ladeira Grande on the Azore Island of Terceira. He immigrated to the United States in 1950, and settled in the Tulare area. He was a lifelong farmer and dairyman. In 1966. Tony with his two brothers, John and Ben started their own dairy, Mendonca Bros. Then, in 1971, Ben and Tony built a new dairy and continued Mendonca Bros. Later, in 1997, he made another huge decision and started another dairy with his two sons, Anthony and David forming Tony S. Mendonca and sons which still resides today. He was passionate about farming and nothing brought him more pleasure than to look at crops growing or being harvested. He had a love for traveling and was fortunate to visit many continents and countries of the world, but his favorite destination was always "home" to Terceira. Where ever he traveled he would always strike up a conversation about agriculture learning how they grow their crops and feed their cows. His other passions were piloting his own plane, attending fiestas and bullfights, and socializing with friends. If you ever met him, you were a friend for life. He was a member of the Eagle's Lodge and the Tulare Angrense Athletic Club. Tony was a very generous man always donating to different organizations up and down California. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Marjorie Mendonca. Six children Shirley Brown (David) of Exeter, Mary Powell (Terry Nieman) of Phoenix AZ, Cathlene Mendonca, Anthony Mendonca (Stacia), Laurie Sytsma (Duco) and David Mendonca (Natalie) all of Tulare. Fifteen grandchildren, Sierra Mendonca Adams (JT), Erick Mendonca, Ariana Sytsma Roche (Taylor), Anneke Sytsma, Henk Sytsma, Daniel Brown, Darienne Mendonca, Alana Sytsma, Andrew Brown, A.J. Mendonca, Ryan Mendonca, Dakota Mendonca, Mallory Mendonca, Jordan Mendonca and Camryn Mendonca. Four Great Grandchildren Logan Adams, Elizabeth Sytsma, Maeve Roche and Kelia Roche. Two sisters and five brothers, Mary Caetano (Joe), Anterio Mendonca (Inez), Ben Mendonca (Eva), Zeke Mendonca (Judy), George Mendonca (Connie), Dena Maciel (Mario), and Alvarino Mendonca. He is preceded in death by, his parents Jose and Mary Mendonca, brothers Joe and John Mendonca, Sister in laws Elvira and Fatima Mendonca and granddaughter Alana Hamilton.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 13, 4-8 p.m. at Miller's Tulare Funeral Home, 151 North H Street, Tulare. Recitation of the Rosary and Mass of the Resurrection will be Thursday, March 14,10:30 am at St. Aloysius Catholic Church with his final resting at the North Tulare Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, please make a donation to . Arrangements are entrusted to Miller's Tulare Funeral Home.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Mar. 12, 2019