Antonio R. Perez, Jr.



Visalia - On Sunday, July 14, 2019 we said goodbye to our loving and wonderful Father and Tata. Tony passed away at home surrounded by his family. He is now rejoicing in heaven with Jesus and the love of his life, the late Stella G. Perez. Tony was born at Tagus Ranch on April 10,1932 to the late Antonio Perez Sr. and the late Albina Perez. Shortly after he moved to Visalia with his family. He proudly served in the United Stated Air force.



After serving in the military he married his childhood sweetheart. They had three children and built a beautiful life together. Tony was an avid sports fan with his favorite teams being the Giants and 49ers. Not only did he enjoy watching sports, he was one of the Valley's best fast pitch softball pitchers. Enjoying his retirement years going from city to city he was known for selling his tennis shoe cleaner. He was, "The Pink Miracle Man." There he would spread the gospel, giving his testimony to everyone he met. When he wasn't traveling he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren who meant so much to him.



Tony is survived by his three children; Rick Perez (wife Rita), DeAnna Mulrooney (husband Steve), Kim Rodriguez (husband Larry). Also, by his grandchildren; Lauren Uribe, Justine Larson (husband Jordan), Ricky Perez, Kimberly Perez, Christian Mulrooney and Jordan Mulrooney. And his great grandchildren; Michael Larson and Stella Larson. He is also survived by his sister Lucy Stump and brother John Perez (wife Rosie).



We have all been so blessed to have him in our lives. Tony's Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Millers Memorial Chapel 1120 W Goshen Ave Visalia, CA at 11:00 AM.



Tributes and condolences may be made at www.millerchapel.com. Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on July 17, 2019